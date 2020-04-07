Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Shares Up 0.9%

Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

