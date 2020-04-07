Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading 14.6% Higher

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s share price traded up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.25, 572,169 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 565,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $677.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

In related news, Director Henri Steinmetz bought 17,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $96,470.00. Insiders have acquired 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,764,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

