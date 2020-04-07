TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 251.67 ($3.31).

Several research firms recently commented on TTG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TT Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of LON TTG traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 155.50 ($2.05). 184,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. The company has a market cap of $238.72 million and a PE ratio of 14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 229.60. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 135.75 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 268 ($3.53).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

