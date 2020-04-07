U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 76,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,554. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.43. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 103.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $53,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.