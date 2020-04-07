U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of PRTS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,554. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $65.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.43. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.98.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 103.94% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $53,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,433 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 4th quarter worth $945,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

