U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GROW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,058. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 97.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 246,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.63% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

