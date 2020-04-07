UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Trimmed by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,113.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.75. 3,152,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

