Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Trading 13% Higher

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)’s share price was up 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.39 and last traded at $96.50, approximately 925,385 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 878,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.38.

A number of analysts have commented on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.42.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day moving average is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.