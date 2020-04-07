Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Up 15.3%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares were up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05, approximately 221,521 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 156,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Valhi had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valhi by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Valhi by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Valhi by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Valhi by 862.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Valhi by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

