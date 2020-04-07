ValuEngine Downgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,807. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and have sold 50,777 shares valued at $2,246,631. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 320,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $3,928,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

