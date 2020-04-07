ValuEngine Downgrades Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:GPP remained flat at $$5.50 on Thursday. 76,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 273,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 66,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

