ValuEngine Downgrades Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Sell

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

HCAP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a current ratio of 15.63.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 14,799 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,196.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 13,070 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $56,854.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 70,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,168. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Credit comprises approximately 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

