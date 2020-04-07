ValuEngine Downgrades Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) to Sell

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
JFIN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,328. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 million and a PE ratio of 1.38. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
