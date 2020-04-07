ValuEngine Downgrades Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) to Sell

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

JFIN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,328. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 million and a PE ratio of 1.38. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

