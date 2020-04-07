ValuEngine Downgrades Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

JFIN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

