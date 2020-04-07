ValuEngine Downgrades LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Compass Point raised shares of LPL Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of LPL Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

LPLA stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,683,000 after acquiring an additional 775,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 343,766 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

