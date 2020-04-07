ValuEngine Downgrades Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Aegis restated a hold rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Shares of LOAN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 60,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.24% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Bridge Capital will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran purchased 7,500 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.