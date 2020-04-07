ValuEngine Downgrades Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PATI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.37. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,260. Patriot Transportation has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder John D. Baker II purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $174,950 in the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Patriot Transportation by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Patriot Transportation by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Patriot Transportation by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

