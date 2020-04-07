ValuEngine Downgrades Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,260. Patriot Transportation has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder John D. Baker II acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $174,950 in the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

