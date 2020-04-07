ValuEngine Downgrades Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) to Sell

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PTVCA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.54. Protective Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson acquired 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,938.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

