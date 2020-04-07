ValuEngine Lowers Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. 1,146,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after buying an additional 58,654 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,769,000 after buying an additional 867,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Derivative

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.