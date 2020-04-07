ValuEngine Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $7.36. 456,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.15. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,700 shares of company stock worth $403,537. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

