ValuEngine Lowers Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 939,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,634. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $981.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.72 per share, for a total transaction of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Fair acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $199,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,381,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $558,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 151,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

