ValuEngine Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.58.

JACK stock traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.28. 1,217,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,567. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $502,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,240,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,398. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

