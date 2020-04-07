ValuEngine Lowers Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

NASDAQ KEQU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. Kewaunee Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.09.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.