ValuEngine Lowers Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

LBAI stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,547. The company has a market cap of $499.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,700 shares of company stock worth $96,187. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

