ValuEngine Lowers Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MAGS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,094. Magal Security Systems has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,424,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 55,663 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 660,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

