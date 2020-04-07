ValuEngine Lowers Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 60,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.74. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.24% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Bridge Capital will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 7,500 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $28,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $87,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

