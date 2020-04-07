ValuEngine Lowers Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,148. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 257,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $31,816,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,334,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 289,416 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $4,769,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

