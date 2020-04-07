ValuEngine Upgrades Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JCS. TheStreet downgraded Communications Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Communications Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JCS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 18,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.00. Communications Systems has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, analysts expect that Communications Systems will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.