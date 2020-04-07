ValuEngine Upgrades Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) to “Hold”

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $13.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.48. 64,585,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,934,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.76.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 9,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 24,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.