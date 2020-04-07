ValuEngine Upgrades JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JD.Com from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.27.
JD.Com stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.56. 15,114,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,067,803. JD.Com has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,195,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,810,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $3,875,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,147,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after buying an additional 651,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.