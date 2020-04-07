ValuEngine Upgrades JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JD.Com from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.27.

JD.Com stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.56. 15,114,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,067,803. JD.Com has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,195,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,810,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $3,875,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,147,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after buying an additional 651,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

