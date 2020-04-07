ValuEngine Upgrades Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) to Buy

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

PRVL stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. 144,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.71. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.74.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

