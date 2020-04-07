ValuEngine Upgrades Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) to “Buy”

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

PCYO traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,620. Pure Cycle has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $198.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 13,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $125,268.08. Insiders have purchased 64,076 shares of company stock valued at $581,258 over the last ninety days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $3,013,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

