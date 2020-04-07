ValuEngine Upgrades U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) to “Buy”

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRTS. Craig Hallum started coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Friday, March 27th.

U.S. Auto Parts Network stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.73. 76,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,554. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $65.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.65). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 103.94% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $53,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

