Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $70.25, approximately 282,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 342,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.