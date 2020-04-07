Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,819,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,117,629. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.