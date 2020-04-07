VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UCHF) Trading Down 1%

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UCHF) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.96, approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 722% from the average daily volume of 791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long CHF vs. USD Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.