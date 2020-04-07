VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs AUD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DAUD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs AUD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DAUD)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.22 and last traded at $52.57, 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26.

