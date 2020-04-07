VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0227 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Poloniex. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $739,184.81 and $811.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00032870 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00061331 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 72.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.64 or 1.00130009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000880 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00062342 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,622,416 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

