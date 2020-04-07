ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Up 15.3%

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shot up 15.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.91, 557,670 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 594,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViaSat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

