Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,065 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE WDR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,096. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $737.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

