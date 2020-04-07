Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Up 14.9%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) was up 14.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 6,212,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,038,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Waitr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -8.77.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 151.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Waitr by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 475,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waitr by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 334,271 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 102,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

