Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 1.1% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.11. 3,518,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,712. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

