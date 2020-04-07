Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Buys 1,673 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.8% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,326,225,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,977,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,426,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

