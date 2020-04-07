Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,132 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,957. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

