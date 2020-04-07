Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison comprises about 1.6% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.72.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.92. 2,173,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,391. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

