Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises about 2.1% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,724,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,266. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. PPL’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

