Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $165,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 100,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $1,656,000.

Shares of RNP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. 366,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $25.35.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

