Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $3,948,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $255,802,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,974 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

ADM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,244. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.