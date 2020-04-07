Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,354,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,480,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after purchasing an additional 335,441 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.53. 2,008,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average is $185.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

